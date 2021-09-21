World record: Ramón Morillas flies paratrike to 7,027m

The view from 7,000m above Spain. Photo: Ramón Morillas

Ramón Morillas flew his powered trike to 7,027m above Granada, Spain to set a World paramotor altitude record in the solo trike (PL1) category.

He flew above Cenes de la Vega, Granada in September 2021, on a trike powered by Vittorazi’s Cosmos 300 engine. If ratified, Ramón’s flight will take the record from Polish pilot Aleksander Hirsztritt, who set the bar at 6,377m in August 2019.

Ramón also currently holds the world altitude record for foot-launched solo paramotors, for a flight to 7,821m over Masherbrum Peak in the Karakoram in September 2009.

FAI paramotor altitude world records