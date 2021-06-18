fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Gear News

Vittorazi Cosmos 300 paramotor engine

Friday 18 June, 2021

The Cosmos 300 is Vittorazi’s powerful new paramotor engine, suitable for tandem trikes, hang gliders and ultralights. 

Vittorazi say it’s designed to strike the perfect balance between performance, safety and comfort. It’s a compact, liquid-cooled engine with a diaphragm carb and twin-spark technology that comes from the wider aeronautical industry.

Low vibrations are good for pilot comfort and for reliability, reducing stress on components, and the clutch makes it safer when idling.

The Cosmos 300 also benefits from low fuel consumption and low noise, and has been designed for a long TBO (Time Before Overhaul).

Vittorazi say the Cosmos 300 represents the company breaking out of its comfort zone and into a whole new market. “It took three years of research and development, and over 1,500 hours of flight tests to finally bring it to the market with the quality, robustness and reliability requirements on which the company does not accept any sort of compromises”.

vittorazi.com

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

Subscribe and never miss an issue

 

Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 100+ page Gear or Travel Guide included
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.30
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.95
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.75
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK