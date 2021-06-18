Vittorazi Cosmos 300 paramotor engine

The Cosmos 300 is Vittorazi’s powerful new paramotor engine, suitable for tandem trikes, hang gliders and ultralights.

Vittorazi say it’s designed to strike the perfect balance between performance, safety and comfort. It’s a compact, liquid-cooled engine with a diaphragm carb and twin-spark technology that comes from the wider aeronautical industry.

Low vibrations are good for pilot comfort and for reliability, reducing stress on components, and the clutch makes it safer when idling.

The Cosmos 300 also benefits from low fuel consumption and low noise, and has been designed for a long TBO (Time Before Overhaul).

Vittorazi say the Cosmos 300 represents the company breaking out of its comfort zone and into a whole new market. “It took three years of research and development, and over 1,500 hours of flight tests to finally bring it to the market with the quality, robustness and reliability requirements on which the company does not accept any sort of compromises”.

