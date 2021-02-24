fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Wolfi Lechner and Sissi Eisl
Latest

Wolfi Lechner retires from Nova

Wednesday 24 February, 2021

Nova have announced that one of its founding members, Wolfi Lechner, officially retired at the beginning of February 2021.

The company was founded in Innsbruck, Austria in 1989. Nova write: “In the beginning, [Wolfi] played many roles: head of sales, test pilot, warehouse worker, secretary, managing director etc. In 2018 he handed on the reigns to new CEO Sissi Eisl, passing on his experience and knowledge to her since then, while remaining responsible for our sales in Austria. Now, Wolfi will continue in this role – but without payment and with less hours!”.

Till Gottbrath, who manages the Nova Pilots Team, described Wolfi as, “the soul of Nova and the father of the Nova Pilots Team”. He said, “A really big party would have been appropriate for his farewell. But in Corona times that is not OK. So we made a video together. The idea came from Didier Teypaz from France, many team pilots contributed to it, and finally Markus Kaup from the German Flatland team edited it”.

You might also like

Back to Latest
Back to Latest

Subscribe and never miss an issue

 

Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s most exciting flying locales
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Annual Gear Guide or Travel Guide
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK