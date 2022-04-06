fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Toni Brügger says he thinks a 250km FAI triangle is possible on his EN-A Nova ionic
Latest

Toni Brügger: 214km triangle on an EN-A

Wednesday 6 April, 2022

On 4 March 2022, Nova Team Pilot Toni Brügger flew a 213.97km FAI triangle in Ticino, Switzerland on an EN-A Nova Aonic.

Nova are calling the flight an “unofficial EN-A World Record”. The flight took nine hours and 10 minutes, at an average speed of 23.68km/h. Toni regularly flies big distances on EN-A and B wings, using a race-style pod harness. He says he flies full-bar a lot, as the wings are so collapse-resistant, and are well behaved when they do collapse.

Toni Brügger

Toni Brügger with his Aonic

In an interview with Nova, Toni said: “I have really come to appreciate stress-free flying with simple gliders – especially in turbulent conditions, which is what you mostly have on epic days. This gives me more time to make the right decisions and still be fit and relaxed after ten hours. In addition, a large, well loaded low-end EN-B, and also the Aonic, flies very well with a top-class harness. I don’t need anything else”.

Nova Aonic paraglider

Toni flies his EN-A Aonic with a race-style pod harness

But is he not tempted to go up a wing class or two for potentially more distance? “I am not sure if that would mean I would really fly further. The performance differences between wing classifications are somewhat small. Only two-liners are significantly faster”.

Watch the flight on Ayvri.

Toni Brügger 214km EN A triangle

Click to view the flight on XContest

Nova.eu

You might also like

Back to Latest
Back to Latest

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.30
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.95
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.75
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK