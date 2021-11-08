fbpx
Martin Carpio and Isidoro Ruperto Fernandez pose in front of their Vittorazi Cosmos 300-powered trike. Photo: Vittorazi
Tandem paratrike distance record: 305km

Monday 8 November, 2021

Spanish pilot Martin Carpio has filed a claim for a tandem paratrike distance record for a 305km flight in Spain on 25 October 2021.

The flight, from Lillo with passenger Isidoro Ruperto Fernandez, took just under six hours. Their Airfer Diamond Evo trike was powered by Vittorazi’s new Cosmos 300 engine, and this is potentially the fourth record achieved using this engine just a few months after its release. Ramón Morillas’ flight to over 7,000m, also in Spain, clocked up three records in September.

The Niviuk R-Bus trike wing had a 290kg load at take-off, with two people and 70 litres of fuel onboard.

Afterwards the pilot praised the engine saying it had lots of push, and was so comfortable, “I could have had a siesta, if I wanted”.

Read Vittorazi’s interview with Martin, here.

View the record claim file on FAI.org.

