Product Recall: Neo Y 125cm rescue bridle

Neo have issued a product recall on their black Y 125cm rescue bridles manufactured in 2022. All such bridles are affected and should be replaced.

Neo’s light grey Dyneema bridles, and separate two-piece rescue bridles (pictured, left), are not affected. Neo wrote:

“Following the evaluation of a new production batch, we have discovered that the assembly technique has resulted in a weak area on the bridle, a lower than standard strength level. We ask you not to fly with these Y125 bridles anymore”.

All pilots who own a Y 125 bridle should contact their dealer or email Neo for replacement bridles. They can also be exchanged for new ones at Neo’s stand at the Coupe Icare until Sunday 25 September 2022.

Download the safety notice (PDF) here: NEO_safetyinfo_5