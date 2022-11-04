Safety notice: Gin G-Lite rescue

Gin Gliders have published a safety notice for the G-Lite rescue. The rubber bands used to secure the inner container should be replaced by the pilot with stronger textile versions.

The safety notice, published on 28 October 2022, reads:

A routine inspection has revealed visible material damage which may result in the breaking of the rubber bands closing the inner bag of the G-Lite rescue parachute and thus a failed deployment.

Pilots flying with the G-lite should replace the rubber bands with textile cords before their next flight. Please refer to the instructions in the video and manual.

The replacement textile cord packs can be obtained from your GIN distributor.

gingliders.com