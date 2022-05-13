Raul Rodriguez joins Ozone

Raul Rodriguez with his Ozone Session acro wing. Photo: Facebook / Ozone

Ozone announced last night that Raul Rodriguez, ‘grandfather’ of acro and creator of the SAT and infinity tumbling, is joining team Ozone. He will be flying the full range of Ozone wings including the Session acro wing.

Ozone wrote on Facebook, “We would like to welcome our longtime friend, Raul Rodriguez, to our team. Raul and his family are most responsible for the birth and development of paragliding acro, and have been at the forefront of the movement for twenty years”.

Raul announced his departure from Supair a few days ago, calling them the ‘Dream Team’. Together they developed the Acro Base System, an acro harness with a paraglider quick-release and a Base chute built in. “It is a project that I believed in and Supair gave me the opportunity to develop together with them in all the steps. It took almost four years of development and testing until we got my dream chair”. They also created the ‘Control Técnico’ series of training videos together (find them on Youtube).

Together with Ozone, Raul will be continuing his mission of “sharing his knowledge with the community and teaching the new generation to enjoy flying in the safest way”.

flyozone.com