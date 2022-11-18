Advice from AIR³ on battery health and storage

If you expect an extended down-period from flying, make sure you store your AIR³ with the batteries charged

If your paragliding equipment is subjected to a winter layoff or extended downtime, the AIR³ team remind pilots to store electronics that have lithium-ion batteries, with the batteries charged.

Around 80% charge is optimal, they say, to keep your batteries in good condition. They have further advice about looking after the AIR³ at the link below, including these three points:

If it is not used frequently, it should be charged and discharged once a month Do not charge at high temperature or low temperature Do not fully charge the battery after it has often reached 0%. Charge to 15% first.

Other electronic items like phones also have lithium-ion batteries, so the advice applies to these devices too.

fly-air3.com