4807 Flying Light, Mont Blanc

Monday 27 September, 2021

The St Gervais free-flying club hosts this celebration of hike-and-fly at the foot of Mont Blanc every autumn. This year the dates to note are 5-9 October.

The event is an opportunity to test the latest specialised lightweight paragliding and speed-flying equipment, and to hike and fly with a group in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere. 

Briefing at the Espace Mt Blanc in St Gervais-les-Bains at 6:30pm on Monday 5 October.

4807 Flying Light 2021 poster

