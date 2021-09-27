4807 Flying Light, Mont Blanc
Monday 27 September, 2021
The St Gervais free-flying club hosts this celebration of hike-and-fly at the foot of Mont Blanc every autumn. This year the dates to note are 5-9 October.
The event is an opportunity to test the latest specialised lightweight paragliding and speed-flying equipment, and to hike and fly with a group in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere.
Briefing at the Espace Mt Blanc in St Gervais-les-Bains at 6:30pm on Monday 5 October.
