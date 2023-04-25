fbpx
Comps and Events, News

Kitzbuhel’s X-Alps Hike and Fly Festival

Tuesday 25 April, 2023

Kitzbühel is getting into the spirit of the Red Bull X-Alps 2023 by organising a fun one-day hike-and-fly rally the day before the start of the competition.

Aimed at any level of pilot the “Hike, Smile and Fly” course will be open to anyone who wants to take part and will cover a 30km course.

It will take place on 10 June, starting at 9am and with an end time of 11pm. Pilots must be 18 or older. Entry fee is €60 before June, €80 after.

Organisers said: “The rally is designed as a get together for the hike-and-fly scene, regardless of whether pilots are newbies or Red Bull X-Alps veterans.”

The Red Bull X-Alps, the world’s toughest adventure paragliding race, will start from Kitzbühel the day after, on 11 June 2023.

More info

