Search
 
Gear News, Latest, News

Jure Osredkar wins a wing in the Summer Prize Draw

Tuesday 30 July, 2019

Jure Osredkar from Slovenia has won the paraglider in the Cross Country Summer Prize Draw!

“It feels great! I did not expect it, not at all!” he said when called with the good news after the draw was made today at 12 noon GMT.

Jure now has enviable task of deciding between any EN A, B or C solo paraglider from either Advance, Gin, GradientNova, Ozone, Sky, Supair or UP

“I don’t know yet what I will choose,” he said. “I fly an EN B at the moment, so I will have to see what is new and what all the latest wings are.”

Other prizes in the draw included a brand new Supair Strike harness and a Flytec Element flight instrument.

The full list of winners includes:

First prize, a wing of their choice: Jure Osredkar

Second prize, a Supair Strike harness: Giovanni Galizzia (Italy)

Third prize: Flytec Element, Simon Craddock (New Zealand)

Fourth prize, Velodrom sunglasses, Gareth Jenkins (UK).

Runners up prizes, including Bullet Speedbars, XC Fastpack Bags, T-shirts, caps and other XC Shop swag:

Chris Bligh (UK)
Steve Beach (USA)
Andres Benitez USA)
Morgan Vallat (Switzerland)
Frédéric Delbos France)
Artan Venhari (Albania)
Christoph Blachly USA)
Claus Danielsen (Denmark)
Rafael Scandiuzzi (Brazil)
Peter Heverin (UK)
Shawn Cordon (USA)

The Summer Prize Draw is one of two chances each year where subscribers to Cross Country Magazine have the chance to win a brand new paraglider simply for subscribing to Cross Country Magazine. Two draws are held each year – one in July and one in January.

Missed out? The next chance to win a wing will be in January 2020. Make sure your subscription stays up to date!

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Gear News Latest News
Back to Gear News Latest News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK