Jure Osredkar from Slovenia has won the paraglider in the Cross Country Summer Prize Draw!

“It feels great! I did not expect it, not at all!” he said when called with the good news after the draw was made today at 12 noon GMT.

Jure now has enviable task of deciding between any EN A, B or C solo paraglider from either Advance, Gin, Gradient, Nova, Ozone, Sky, Supair or UP

“I don’t know yet what I will choose,” he said. “I fly an EN B at the moment, so I will have to see what is new and what all the latest wings are.”

Other prizes in the draw included a brand new Supair Strike harness and a Flytec Element flight instrument.

The full list of winners includes:

First prize, a wing of their choice: Jure Osredkar

Second prize, a Supair Strike harness: Giovanni Galizzia (Italy)

Third prize: Flytec Element, Simon Craddock (New Zealand)

Fourth prize, Velodrom sunglasses, Gareth Jenkins (UK).

Runners up prizes, including Bullet Speedbars, XC Fastpack Bags, T-shirts, caps and other XC Shop swag:

Chris Bligh (UK)

Steve Beach (USA)

Andres Benitez USA)

Morgan Vallat (Switzerland)

Frédéric Delbos France)

Artan Venhari (Albania)

Christoph Blachly USA)

Claus Danielsen (Denmark)

Rafael Scandiuzzi (Brazil)

Peter Heverin (UK)

Shawn Cordon (USA)

The Summer Prize Draw is one of two chances each year where subscribers to Cross Country Magazine have the chance to win a brand new paraglider simply for subscribing to Cross Country Magazine. Two draws are held each year – one in July and one in January.

Missed out? The next chance to win a wing will be in January 2020. Make sure your subscription stays up to date!