Juraj Koreñ fundraiser opens

The family of Juraj Koreñ have launched an appeal to help fund his recovery after the Slovak pilot and adventurer suffered spinal injuries following a collapse in the Zillertal region of Austria on 26 June.

Juraj is facing a long road back to full health – doctors have told him it could be a year before he’s able to walk again. His brother Cyprián says the funds are needed not only to fund his immediate needs but to pay for the specialised neuro-rehabilitation once he’s back in Slovakia. These costs are not being met by his insurance.

The fundraiser page can be found here

As a pilot Juraj has competed in two editions of the Red Bull X-Alps. As an experienced alpinist he has completed solo ascents of the North Face of the Eiger and Matterhorn. He has combined climbing and paragliding on projects in the Alps and at high altitude in the Karakoram

Juraj had been pushing hard in recent days to break the FAI triangle world record, which after Antoine Girard’s successful 400km flight became a challenge to break the European record.

On 19 June he flew 322km. On 22 June he flew 268km then followed this up two days later with a 278km flight. Then on 25 June he came closest yet with a 350.87 flight, just 8km short of the record set by Edouard Potel in August 2025.

Juraj Koreñ’s 350.87km flight the day before his accident

The accident occurred the following day, 26 June, just a couple of hours into his flight. He suffered an asymmetric collapse at low altitude. He managed to deploy his reserve, which likely saved his life, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the severe trauma to his back.

“I lived my dream,” writes Juraj on Instagram. “Cruising crazy kilometres days before, flying until sundown, enjoying summer and with plans for big things in the mountains I love. Now I am in hospital, lying with crazy lot of pain, my spine is bruised and my L2 is from titanium and my head is full of thoughts.”

“From analysing my mistakes, trying to learn from them to overall thinking of life. Doctors said in one year I can walk and be back. A YEAR. Now I am moving with my toes a bit. I am asking for help with all humility. I made a lot of mistakes. I need to walk again and with my injury I need the best technologies to get me back up.”

Cyprián adds: “Those who know Juraj know he is an incredible fighter. He has been battling since the very first second. That spirit has already brought the first flicker of light into the darkness: post-surgery, Juraj can already move his toes slightly. It is a small but crucial glimmer of hope that his body and spinal cord are ready to fight.”

He describes his brother is a “man of steel who has dedicated his life to blending paragliding and extreme mountaineering”.

Juraj Koreň launches in Grindelwald on a ski-and-fly mission in Switzerland. For take-off he uses a climbing sling wrapped around the skis and a couple of climbing karabiners to clip the skis to his harness



Besides the 300km flights, Juraj has twice competed in Red Bull X-Alps, making goal in 2025. He is also known for his climb and fly adventures, which have included soloing the classic alpine north faces of the Matterhorn, Eiger and Grandes Jorasses (although he was only able to fly from the Jorasses). He has also made climb-and-fly ascents in the Indian Himalaya as well as Antarctica and Greenland as part of a seven continents project.

Cyprián says the goal is to raise a total of €85,000: €30,000 to cover immediate hospital costs; €55,000 for the first block of neuro rehabilitation; and the additional €30,000 would go towards long term rehab and income support.

Juraj at the final Turnpoint of the 2025 Red Bull X-Alps. Photo: zooom / Maximilian Gierl

“We are deeply grateful for every euro donated, for every share, and for all the energy you are sending his way. Ďuro will beat this,” he adds.

Pilots are reminded that there are three types of insurance – rescue, which covers getting you off the mountain or wilderness area, medical and travel insurance that covers hospital bills and repatriation, and life insurance which covers things like loss of income and long-term support following a life-changing injury. There are also often exemptions if you’re competing or working or flying in certain regions so it’s up to individuals to check the small print of their policies.

Juraj Koreñ appeal