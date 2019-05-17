Jochen Zeischka: 274km European HG record

Belgian pilot Jochen Zeischka flew a 274.79km declared-goal straight-line flight on his Moyes Litespeed RX 5 Pro on 12 May 2019, a new European record.

Jochen launched from Beauraing in Belgium just before midday, and landed six hours later at La Selle-sur-le-Bied in France.

His preliminary record claim is with the FAI for ratification, and stands to supersede Carl Wallbank (GB)’s April 2016 record of 264.99km.

Details of the flight are on dhv-xc.de.