ITV Piper, performance PPG wing

ITV released the Piper, their new high-performance PPG wing, in January 2019. They say it’s a fast, precise and efficient full-reflex wing.
It is aimed at leisure as well as competition pilots, and is for cross-country and adventure as well as slalom flying. ITV say it is very easy to inflate, has a very wide and usable speed range and excellent passive safety.
The Piper has a “light” shark nose, and a similar aspect ratio to the Billy (5.45 for the Piper vs 5.4 for the Billy), but ITV say the Piper is much faster. The specs tables show a top speed of 70+km/h for the Piper compared to 65km/h for the Billy.
ITV say the Piper’s shark nose and diagonal ribs make it very collapse-resistant in turbulent air and its very smooth top surface increases efficiency and glide and reduces fuel consumption.
The Piper has a toggle travel clamping system on the risers to simplify simultaneous use of the trimmers and accelerator.
It is made from Dominico fabrics with a lightweight undersurface that makes inflation easier, and all sheathed Edelrid lines. The Piper is available in three standard colours, or you can design your own.
Never miss an issue
Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offersSubscribe today