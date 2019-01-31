Search
 
Gear News, News

ITV Piper, performance PPG wing

Thursday 31 January, 2019

ITV released the Piper, their new high-performance PPG wing, in January 2019. They say it’s a fast, precise and efficient full-reflex wing.

It is aimed at leisure as well as competition pilots, and is for cross-country and adventure as well as slalom flying. ITV say it is very easy to inflate, has a very wide and usable speed range and excellent passive safety.

The Piper has a “light” shark nose, and a similar aspect ratio to the Billy (5.45 for the Piper vs 5.4 for the Billy), but ITV say the Piper is much faster. The specs tables show a top speed of 70+km/h for the Piper compared to 65km/h for the Billy.

ITV Piper specs

ITV Piper weights

ITV say the Piper’s shark nose and diagonal ribs make it very collapse-resistant in turbulent air and its very smooth top surface increases efficiency and glide and reduces fuel consumption.

The Piper has a toggle travel clamping system on the risers to simplify simultaneous use of the trimmers and accelerator.

It is made from Dominico fabrics with a lightweight undersurface that makes inflation easier, and all sheathed Edelrid lines. The Piper is available in three standard colours, or you can design your own.

itv-wings.com

Never miss an issue

Our subscribers receive 10 issues a year, the annual Travel Guide and exclusive access to competitions and offers

Subscribe today
Back to Gear News News
Back to Gear News News

You might also like

Got a story?

If you have news, great images or a story, let us know

Get in touch

Join the family

By subscribing, you support the only worldwide paragliding, paramotoring and hang gliding magazine and you get:

  • Ten issues delivered to your door through the year
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s best flying sites delivered with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Plus: Win a paraglider in our annual subscribers’ draw each January
  • Pay annually or monthly with paypal or credit card
Subscribe today

Subscribe and never miss an issue

Print edition

  • Published since 1988
  • The highest production values
  • Gorgeous photography
  • Perfect-bound, collectors’ issues
  • Ten times a year each issue is airmailed to you
Subscribe today

Digital edition

  • Read offline on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • The same content as the printed magazine
  • Delivered through award-winning Zinio software
Subscribe today

Print and digital

  • Read the digital issues on your iPad, tablet, laptop or phone
  • Keep the print magazines on your coffee table!
  • Ten times a year, each issue is airmailed to you and sent via Zinio
Subscribe today
News and special offers. No spam ever
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE