ITV Piper, performance PPG wing

ITV released the Piper, their new high-performance PPG wing, in January 2019. They say it’s a fast, precise and efficient full-reflex wing.

It is aimed at leisure as well as competition pilots, and is for cross-country and adventure as well as slalom flying. ITV say it is very easy to inflate, has a very wide and usable speed range and excellent passive safety.

The Piper has a “light” shark nose, and a similar aspect ratio to the Billy (5.45 for the Piper vs 5.4 for the Billy), but ITV say the Piper is much faster. The specs tables show a top speed of 70+km/h for the Piper compared to 65km/h for the Billy.

ITV say the Piper’s shark nose and diagonal ribs make it very collapse-resistant in turbulent air and its very smooth top surface increases efficiency and glide and reduces fuel consumption.

The Piper has a toggle travel clamping system on the risers to simplify simultaneous use of the trimmers and accelerator.

It is made from Dominico fabrics with a lightweight undersurface that makes inflation easier, and all sheathed Edelrid lines. The Piper is available in three standard colours, or you can design your own.