The venue. Photo: Soheil Barikani
Iran to host its first Pre-PWC in August

Tuesday 7 June, 2022

Iran will host its first ever Pre-PWC this summer. The competition will take place in the foothills of the Zagros Mountains near Kermanshah, a city 500km west of capital Tehran, over seven days from 19-25 August.

Iran’s Zagros Mountains run nearly 1,600km across the country and reach 4,409m (14,465ft) at the highest point, Mount Dena.

One of Iran’s top XC and competition pilots Soheil Barikani explained: “The site has excellent geographical conditions for XC pilots and cross-country flights. Several flights of +300 km are flown here every year.

“Cloudbase is typically above 4,000m, reaching over 5,000m on good days.” Soheil holds the Asian open distance record of 440km, flown from a site nearby.

Soheil Barikani in flight in Iran. Photo: Soheil Barikani

The big-distance XC season lasts from late May to mid-September.

The competition is being organised by local clubs CloudBase and Asu, in cooperation with the Iranian Air Sports Association and the Kermanshah Air Sports Committee.

Pilots who want to take part can register for the Iranian Pre-PWC through Airtribune.com.

