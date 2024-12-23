Pre PWC Tenerife results

Spain’s Felix Rodriguez won the Pre-PWC in Tenerife earlier this month with Romania’s Anca Tabara winning the women’s class.

Held in the lee of volcanic Mount Teide from 5-9 December over 100 pilots took part and four tasks were set, ranging from 41 to 50km.

Nicolas Dinh (FRA) came second and Robert Berg (POL) came third. Meanwhile the women’s was won by Romania’s Anca Tabara (24th overall). Second went to Francesca Mugianesi (ITA) and Elisa Deutschmann (GER) came third.

Photo: Daniel Crespo / ojovolador.parapente

The Canary archipelago, specifically Tenerife, is known for its good flying conditions in December with cloudbase typically around 1,300m and climbs from 1 to 5m/s. It’s also known for its tricky airspace regulations. A number of pilots were caught out earlier this year.

Overall

1: Félix Rodriguez, Ozone Enzo 3, 2907 points

2: Nicolas Dinh, Ozone Enzo 3, 2883 points

3: Robert Berg, Ozone Enzo 3, 2871 pionts

Photo: Daniel Crespo / ojovolador.parapente

Women

1: Anca Tabara, Niviuk Iceapeak X-one, 2,474 points

2: Francesca Mugianesi, AirDesign Volt 5, 1,670 points

3. Elisa Deutschmann, Skywalk X-Alps, 1,273 points

Team

1: OjoVolador

2: United in Tenerife

3: Montlamb”air Parapente