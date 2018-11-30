fbpx
Hangglider Calendar 2019 and Quartet card game

Friday 30 November, 2018

Sander van Schaik’s Hangglider Calendar 2019 is now on sale, along with a new hang-gliding centric 36-card game called Quartet. The calendar features twelve photos, taken by pilots in stunning locations showcasing some of what the sport has to offer.

Sander is a passionate Dutch pilot and he makes the calendar every year to promote the sport, as well as to beautify walls, and it’s not just for pilots:

In the Netherlands where I come from, there is pressure to our hang gliding sport. Terrains, flying rules, new students, new competition pilots, etc. My way of giving this a positive impulse and promote our sport is to make a better hang glider calendar which is more interesting for a broader group of people.

 

Hangglider Calendar 2019

He hopes Quartet will appeal to non hang-glider pilots too, and perhaps entice them into the sport.

Both the calendar and Quartet can be ordered from hanggliderproducts.com. The calendar costs €19.95 and the game €9.95 plus shipping, with reductions for bulk orders. The calendars are shipping already as of mid-November 2018, and Quartet will be dispatched on 19 December, in time for pre-Christmas delivery.

Hanggliderproducts.com

 

