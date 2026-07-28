Gin Genie Race 6
Gear NewsNews

Gin release Genie Race 6

New race harness reduces drag and "feels more stable"

28 July, 2026, by Cross Country

Gin have unveiled the Genie Race 6, a sub style harness designed for the highest level of competition “without the compromises that once defined the category”. Gin say the Genie Race 6 combines World Cup-level performance with a new approach to accessibility, protection and usability.

A key aim behind the harness was to achieve a high-level of impact protection without negatively impacting its profile. Gin say its advanced multilayer protection delivers 35.41 G’s of impact “while maintaining the slim aerodynamic profile demanded by modern competition harnesses”.

“In addition, the protection is designed to work across different impact angles and both light and heavy impacts,” they say. The protection extends across the entire back and seat area, creating a “fully integrated protective structure without compromising aerodynamic efficiency”.

Other changes include the repositioning of the reserve handles which have been moved further forward “for faster and easier access in emergency situations”.

Gin Genie Race 6

It also features a dual cockpit concept. “The Genie Race 6 gives pilots two choices in one – fly with the cockpit exposed for maximum visibility and instant access, or close it with the dedicated cover to achieve an exceptionally clean, fully faired profile,” say Gin.

Marco Sommerfeld, a Gin Team pilot says that compared to the Race 5 the Race 6 feels “noticeably more stable in flight” and has “significantly reduced drag”. “It’s much easier to get into and when wearing a full-face helmet, you can tuck in perfectly behind the windshield.”

Gin Genie Race 6

Drawing on the expertise of renowned harness designer Denis Cortella, the Genie Race 6 is “engineered to minimise unwanted torsional movement” and the rear keel reduces yaw at high speed, say Gin.

“The wing moves less, produces less drag, and pilots can respond with more precise timing, maintaining efficiency and control when every second counts,” say Gin.

The Gin Genie Race 6 is available in five sizes.

gingliders.com

You may also like

SRS Ozone Edition 2026

SRS Ozone Edition: Race Report

Baptiste Lambert won SRS Ozone Edition in Le Grand Bornand, delivering a masterclass for other pilots on how to race and fly this region.
Read More
Paragliding Grand Bornand

SRS Ozone edition arrives in Le Grand Bornand

The fourth edition of SRS kicks off this weekend in Grand Bornand, France. Almost 130 pilots including 15 women are taking part.
Read More
Voolaris Tracker

Tracking device adds Starlink

Starlink-enabled tracking for pilots is a step closer following successful trials by Alfapilot, makers of the Voolaris Tracker.
Read More

Premium Articles

short-pack hang gliding in Cape Verde

Adventures with my short-pack

As a paragliding instructor, I want to share my favourite flights from the past year – all of them under my short-pack hang glider.
Read More
Paragliding in Bhutan

Land of the thunder dragon

My first real contact with Bhutan was about 25 years ago when my friend Sean White showed me his documentary, Into the Thunder Dragon.
Read More
Thomas Lone on the summit of Everest

On Launch With: Thomas Lone

“I thought I was hallucinating.” Thomas Lone recalls seeing Antoine Girard above him on Broad Peak
Read More