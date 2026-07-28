Gin release Genie Race 6

Gin have unveiled the Genie Race 6, a sub style harness designed for the highest level of competition “without the compromises that once defined the category”. Gin say the Genie Race 6 combines World Cup-level performance with a new approach to accessibility, protection and usability.

A key aim behind the harness was to achieve a high-level of impact protection without negatively impacting its profile. Gin say its advanced multilayer protection delivers 35.41 G’s of impact “while maintaining the slim aerodynamic profile demanded by modern competition harnesses”.

“In addition, the protection is designed to work across different impact angles and both light and heavy impacts,” they say. The protection extends across the entire back and seat area, creating a “fully integrated protective structure without compromising aerodynamic efficiency”.

Other changes include the repositioning of the reserve handles which have been moved further forward “for faster and easier access in emergency situations”.

It also features a dual cockpit concept. “The Genie Race 6 gives pilots two choices in one – fly with the cockpit exposed for maximum visibility and instant access, or close it with the dedicated cover to achieve an exceptionally clean, fully faired profile,” say Gin.

Marco Sommerfeld, a Gin Team pilot says that compared to the Race 5 the Race 6 feels “noticeably more stable in flight” and has “significantly reduced drag”. “It’s much easier to get into and when wearing a full-face helmet, you can tuck in perfectly behind the windshield.”

Drawing on the expertise of renowned harness designer Denis Cortella, the Genie Race 6 is “engineered to minimise unwanted torsional movement” and the rear keel reduces yaw at high speed, say Gin.

“The wing moves less, produces less drag, and pilots can respond with more precise timing, maintaining efficiency and control when every second counts,” say Gin.

The Gin Genie Race 6 is available in five sizes.

gingliders.com