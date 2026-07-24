Paragliding World Cup 2026/27 season kicks off in Italy

The 2026/27 Paragliding World Cup season gets underway in Italy this coming week, 25 July to 1 August, as Gemona del Friuli hosts the opening round of the season, returning one of the circuit’s most popular venues to the international calendar.

Nestled on the edge of the Julian Alps in north-east Italy, Gemona has earned a reputation for producing varied and tactical racing. Launch is from Monte Cuarnan, around 900m above the valley floor, with routes able to head deep into the Alps or south across the Friuli plains, often within the same task.

That mix of mountain and flatland flying gives task setters enormous flexibility and rewards all-round pilots. Alpine ridge running, transitions onto the plains and multiple route options mean race-winning decisions are often made as much by strategy as by speed. Reliable thermals and diverse terrain have helped make Gemona one of the most respected venues on the World Cup circuit.

The site has hosted previous World Cups in 2016, 2018 and 2021 (following the postponement of the 2020 event), with organisers highlighting its combination of fair racing conditions and spectator-friendly organisation. The official goal field sits close to the town centre, bringing the competition back into Gemona at the end of each task.

As usual, the opening round is expected to attract many of the world’s top competition pilots, including around 20 AA-rated competitors, alongside newcomers looking to establish themselves on the international stage.

The Paragliding World Cup Association will publish live tracking, results and daily reports throughout the competition, and we’ll be following the action as the 2026 season gets underway.

More info on the World Cup site

