Gin Vantage 3: lightweight PPG wing

Gin’s Vantage 3 is a lightweight, compact-packing paramotor wing aimed at PPG travel and adventure pilots, with EN-B certification for free flying too.

It’s suitable for new PPG pilots, and Gin say it’s fun and easy to fly with agile handling and easy inflation and lift-off. Made from Porcher Skytex 27 on the undersurface and 34g/m² Dominco on top (41g/m² on the leading edge), it weighs between 4.4kg and 5.0kg.

There are extra lines in the upper galleries to increase stability, but Gin say the line layout is optimised, with a mixture of sheathed and unsheathed lines, to reduce drag.

The speed system is 40% trimmers, 60% bar and you can use the full brake range even with the trimmers open and full bar applied. In addition, the torque effect is reduced compared to the Vantage 2.

The Vantage 3 has a flat aspect ratio of 5.05 and 47 cells, and is available in four sizes: 22, 24, 26 and 28m². The three larger sizes have extended paramotor weight ranges for flying at higher wing loadings.

gingliders.com