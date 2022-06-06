fbpx
Windtech Honey 3: EN A

Monday 6 June, 2022

Windtech’s beginner and intermediate wing, the Honey 3, is certified EN A in all sizes. It’s safe and easy to fly and Windtech say it has the performance to take pilots on their first cross-country flights.

It has 44 cells, an aspect ratio of 5.06 and a new sharknose profile, and is made from Porcher Marine Skytex 38g/m². Windtech say it’s very durable and will give hundreds of hours of service. It is nonetheless lighter than its predecessor, with an easy launch that makes it good for mountain flying.

The Honey 3 is available in red or blue.

Windtech Honey 3 specs

windtech.es

