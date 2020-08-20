fbpx
Search
 
Gear News, News

Volirium P1: Update 19.1

Thursday 20 August, 2020

Volirium have released software version 19.1 for the Volirium P1.

They say: “This version fixes a bug in 19.0 where in some cases, the synchronisation between internal and external memory failed, resulting in loss of IGC and/or Google Earth files.”

“To ensure that you have a valid recording of all your flights, we highly recommend you update your Volirium P1 / Connect 1 before your next flight.”

More info from Volirium here

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

Subscribe and never miss an issue

 

Subscribe now and also enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • A 100+ page Travel Guide to the world’s most exciting flying locales
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£2.59
per month

  • Ten packed issues delivered via Zinio
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Read offline on iPad, laptop or phone
  • Exactly the same magazines as print
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.19
per month

  • Ten packed issues airmailed to you
  • Travel Guide with the Feb/March issue each year
  • Perfect-bound journals, high quality production
  • Chance to win two new wings in exclusive draws
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£4.79
per month

  • All the benefits of print and digital!
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© 2017 Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK