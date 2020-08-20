Volirium P1: Update 19.1

Volirium have released software version 19.1 for the Volirium P1.

They say: “This version fixes a bug in 19.0 where in some cases, the synchronisation between internal and external memory failed, resulting in loss of IGC and/or Google Earth files.”

“To ensure that you have a valid recording of all your flights, we highly recommend you update your Volirium P1 / Connect 1 before your next flight.”

More info from Volirium here