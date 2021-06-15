Up Misti: acro / freestyle wing

UP Paragliders have released the Misti, their new acro wing. It’s made in a wide range of sizes and, depending on wing loading, is suitable for freestyle newcomers through to acro experts.

Acro World Cup pilot Ondrej Procházka has been working with UP’s head designer Franta Pavlousek to develop it. UP say it’s capable of all the tricks, and also suitable for freestyle beginners at lower wing loadings.

UP’s wing-loading (weight in kg / flat surface area in m²) recommendations are here:

4.25 – beginner/first tricks

4.25-4.50 – freestyle*

4.50-5.50 – easy acro

>5.50 – dynamic acro

*(Rythmic SAT/Infinit working)

UP have summarised the Misti’s four most important characteristics:

Predictable behaviour – the glider does not do unexpected things! Back-fly is easy, and aggressiveness is very damped at 4kg/m² remaining manageable at 6kg/m²

Energy – increases with wing loading. For starting out, a wing loading of 4.25kg/m² is perfect; want to fly superstall to infinity: load up to 6kg/m²

Brake pressure and travel – brake pressure is an important consideration, especially for a freestyle/acro wing: too heavy and you’ll get tired pulling the tricks; too light and it will be difficult to feel the wing. The Misti aims for a middle ground, leaning more towards softer pressure, and short travel, so pilots can fly tricks for hours.

Simple and robust – a well designed aerofoil and no extra vents and pressure valves: simplicity is key. The weight thus saved has been put into reinforcements: leading edge tape between the cells, tension straps on all the cascades, specially angled attachment points and the strongest line material available. It’s made for hundreds of hours of heavy use.

up-paragliders.com