Gear News

Up Misti: acro / freestyle wing

Tuesday 15 June, 2021

UP Paragliders have released the Misti, their new acro wing. It’s made in a wide range of sizes and, depending on wing loading, is suitable for freestyle newcomers through to acro experts. 

Acro World Cup pilot Ondrej Procházka has been working with UP’s head designer Franta Pavlousek to develop it. UP say it’s capable of all the tricks, and also suitable for freestyle beginners at lower wing loadings.

UP’s wing-loading (weight in kg / flat surface area in m²) recommendations are here:

4.25 – beginner/first tricks
4.25-4.50 – freestyle*
4.50-5.50 – easy acro
>5.50 – dynamic acro

*(Rythmic SAT/Infinit working) 

UP have summarised the Misti’s four most important characteristics:

UP Misti specs

up-paragliders.com

