Coupe Icare 2019: U-Turn’s BlackJack
Monday 30 September, 2019
Designer Martin Berliner from U-Turn shows off their first acro harness, the BlackJack, at the Coupe Icare in St Hilaire du Touvet in France. “It’s very comfortable, like a cocoon. Available now!”
