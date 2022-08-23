Tayo 2: Flyfat’s new mini wing

Flyfat will be releasing their new mini-wing, the Tayo 2, in autumn 2022. They say the ‘BMX of paragliding’ is a really good improvement on the original, and shares some DNA with their EN-B Gummfluh.

The Tayo 2 is a versatile mini wing for all sorts of flying styles from windy coastal soaring to lightweight mountain adventures.

It will be made in four sizes, from 14.4m² to 20.5m². All the sizes have wide weight ranges and Flyfat have sub-divided them into Standard, Sport and Xtrem weight ranges, depending on wing loading.

14.4m²: 45-70kg Sport; 65-115kg Extreme

16.4m²: 45-70kg Standard; 65-90kg Sport; 85-115kg Xtrem

18.5m²: 65-85kg Standard; 80-110kg Sport; 90-115kg Xtrem

20.5m²: 80-100kg Standard; 95-115kg Sport; 110-125kg Xtrem

The company are looking for pilot input to help decide which cloth and riser options to put into production, and whether pilots would choose trimmers. If you have a few seconds to spare, you can cast your vote from the options below at flyfat-shop.com.

Cloth:

Light – Porcher Skytex 27 top and bottom with Skytex 32 on the leading-edge top

Standard – Skytex 27 bottom, Skytex 32 top

All Terrain – Skytex 32 bottom, 40 on top

Risers:

Light – Liros Dyneema

Standard – 15mm polyester webbing

The colours are customisable too!

