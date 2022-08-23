fbpx
Gear News

Tayo 2: Flyfat’s new mini wing

Tuesday 23 August, 2022

Flyfat will be releasing their new mini-wing, the Tayo 2, in autumn 2022. They say the ‘BMX of paragliding’ is a really good improvement on the original, and shares some DNA with their EN-B Gummfluh.

The Tayo 2 is a versatile mini wing for all sorts of flying styles from windy coastal soaring to lightweight mountain adventures.

It will be made in four sizes, from 14.4m² to 20.5m². All the sizes have wide weight ranges and Flyfat have sub-divided them into Standard, Sport and Xtrem weight ranges, depending on wing loading.

The company are looking for pilot input to help decide which cloth and riser options to put into production, and whether pilots would choose trimmers. If you have a few seconds to spare, you can cast your vote from the options below at flyfat-shop.com.

Cloth:

Risers:

The colours are customisable too!

flyfat.ch

 

