Swing launch Nyra RS mid EN-B

Swing have launched the Nyra RS, a versatile mid EN-B designed for first long XC flights as well as hike-and-fly adventures. They say it’s “an incredible all-round machine”.

“During its development, we focused on creating a profile that delivers high levels of safety and the maximum flying performance for both talented beginners and ambitious recreational pilots,” said designer Maurizio Bottegal.

“Flying the Nyra RS is pure safety and fun,” he added. “It integrates the semi-light risers of the Stellar RS with efficient pitch control technology and an intuitive speed system.”

The wing also uses Swing’s RAST system for equalising airflow, giving pilots maximum control. With a flat aspect ratio of 5.4 and a canopy weight starting at 3.7kg, the Nyra RS bridges the gap between Swing’s low EN-B Miura RS and their more performance oriented EN-B Stellar RS.

The wing is a three-liner but a pulley system connects the C-riser and floating B-riser to enable it to be controlled with the rear risers. “Grip the C-risers below the line locks, rest your palm on the ergonomically shaped, neoprene-padded C-Bridge, and pull down vertically,” Swing said.

“This shortens the C and B risers in proportion, allowing precise control of the angle of attack without distorting the profile.” This gives effective pitch control during accelerated flight.

The Swing Nyra RS is available in five sizes, from 65kg to 130kg.

swing.de