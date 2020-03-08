Flying the new UP Lhotse 2 in the Stubai Valley, Stubai Cup 2020. Photo: Marcus King / Cross Country

The Stubai Cup 2020 defied the coronavirus and a poor weather forecast and put on a great show over three days.

While Saturday saw poor weather, Friday was flyable and Sunday was an absolute classic spring day in the Alps, with 6m/s climbs and flights to 3,000m. Hundreds of pilots flew from the two launches throughout the weekend, testing new paraglider wings.

The aim of the festival is to allow pilots to test fly new gliders early in the season. Busier than ever, about 30 exhibitors had their products on show and available to test.

Here are some highlights from products and paragliders introduced at the Stubai Cup 2020, in the order we got round:

NOVA

The Ion 6 (EN B) was the big news, released specially in time for the festival. The glider is not a re-working of the Ion 5, but instead a brand new concept. The just released Aonic is the new high EN-A, winning rave reviews. New team pilot Théo de Blic didn’t stop helicoptering around the sky all weekend.

SKYBEAN

The mini-vario and chase-cam gurus were showing off their new foldable chase cam. Retailing at €150 they said they already had 150 orders.

SWING

The Miura RS is Swing’s new EN A/B. Yep, it has two certifications. A speed limiter system makes it an EN A – take that off and it’s EN B. Aimed at beginners and new pilots who want to progress.

LITTLE CLOUD

The Urubu is Little Cloud’s new sports class XC wing aimed at EN C pilots. It’s a three-line, 6.15 aspect ratio, 57-cell glider designed for fun. Named after that epic XC pilot, the playful Brazilian vulture.

SKYWALK

The Mescal 6 is the new EN A from Skywalk. It also has two modes: Comfort for beginners; and Sport for more reactive handling. The ‘high EN A’ wing is definitely a trend in the industry this year. Meanwhile the Cayenne 6 (EN C) is on its way – coming at the end of April.

MACPARA

The Magus is back! Released a month ago the Magus is a two-line EN D. The Elan 3 (EN C) is being worked on – they are aiming for a release in September at St Hilaire.

ABGEFLOGEN

German flying clothing brand Abgeflogen had their smart flying jackets on show, with prototype trousers on display too.

OZONE

Ozone Germany’s Koni was “loving” the new Zeolite (EN D), the lightweight two-line production Red Bull X-Alps wing. At the other end of the scale the Mojo 6 (EN A) was in high demand for testing.

BGD

The Cure 2 (EN C) was also in demand for testing. The new sports class wing was zipping around the sky at full bar. BGD owner Bruce Goldsmith enjoyed two hours cruising above the Stubai Glacier. The Magic (EN A) was also in demand as the trend for high EN-A takes off.

TRIPLE SEVEN

The new Rook 3 (high EN-B) was revealed. This update to the popular Rook 2 has a clever geared speed system to allow easier use of full bar with extra comfort and performance with the same aspect ratio. The royal blue colour was eye-catching in the sky.

SKY PARAGLIDERS

Sky were showcasing their new miniwing, the Zoe, now on sale for spring. The Metis 4 is their new tandem and will be available late April. A new EN C is “in development” with a tentative presentation date of September at the Coupe Icare.

NIVIUK

It’s all about the X-factor as Niviuk get ready to launch their new CCC comp wing, the Icepeak X-One. With an aspect ratio of 8.0 and 115 cells the promise is it will shake things up in the comp world. Tim Rochas will fly one in the PWC Superfinal in Brazil in two weeks, if it goes ahead. Also new is the Ikuma 2 (EN B) & 2P and Skin 3 & 3P (single skin).

PHI

The Phi team had their sofa, fire pit and the indomitable Mike Kung on hand to showcase their new EN C, the Allegro. Also in planning is the new Beat, a mid EN-B.

FLYMASTER

The new lightweight, simple to use, GPS-LS from Flymaster is out now. Available in any colour you like so long as it’s black, it is retailing at €299.

XC TRACER

The XC Tracer Maxx was the centrepiece. This accelerometer-based vario has an easy-to-read screen with all the features packed in.

SOL

Konrad Gorg, Germany’s importer for Sol, talked highly about the new two-line, 6.24 aspect ratio, certified CCC LT-1 XC wing. “Like a two-line EN C” he said. He flew 480km on one in Brazil late last year.

NEO

The Bikini is Neo’s new tandem harness with rescue system integrated and Koroyd back protection. Super smooth, it weighs 2.6kg in S/M size (two sizes). Their new helmet the Hexagon is certified for six sports: skiing, paragliding, ski-touring and alpinism included. RRP €99.

GIN

Official this week is the release of the Yeti 5 (EN A). This mountain wing is a new concept, not simply a development from the Yeti 4. Available in five sizes, it weighs just 2.38kg in size 21. The Camino (lightweight EN C) was available for test in all sizes. The final prototype of the Gin Genie Light was on the stand, and is about to enter production.

AIR DESIGN

The Rise 4 (high EN B) is now joined by the new Soar (EN B) – the lightweight Rise 4. AD have saved 800g on the overall weight, with internal work and light materials. Still robust, it is aimed at XC pilots as well as travellers and the hike-and-fly crowd.

ADVANCE

The highly anticipated Impress 4 is coming out at the end of April. Pre-orders will be accepted in two weeks. Fully specced out with two reserve bays, anti-G pockets, windshield, seatplate/non-seatplate, it weighs 6kg and will come in three sizes. Expected retail price? €2,500.

U-TURN

U-Turn launched their brand new Obsession (low EN B). Aimed at pilots looking for a second wing after flying EN A at school, it’s ready to deliver in five sizes. A new rescue system is also out now: QX130, QX150 and the Backup-X220, for tandem pilots.

FLOW PARAGLIDERS

The German importer was presenting the new Vista, a beginner’s harness. A new EN A glider is expected to arrive by May, although it doesn’t have a name yet. The Fusion Light (EN C) is expected October/November, with a first-look at Coupe Icare in September.

ICARO

The Gravis 2 is the new EN-B from Icaro, aimed at cross country pilots who want performance with safety, or talented new pilots looking to progress. It sits right in the middle of the EN B category.

UP PARAGLIDERS

Just released is the new Dena, a high EN A for safety conscious pilots who still want feel and performance. The Lhotse 2 is new too. This lightweight wing for travel, hike-and-fly and XC is mid EN-B, optimised for weight.

SKYMAN

Have these guys been busy! The new miniwing the Blizzard (LTF C) is brand new and in two sizes (14 & 16). The Sir Edmund 2 single skin has been out for three months. The Cross Country 2 (LTF B) is a standard XC glider. The Running Edmund is a sub-1kg 14m single-skinner! Coming in May is the Cross Alps 2 (LTF C).

SUPAIR

The Savage is Supair’s new EN C. Replacing the Taska it is designed to appeal to a broad range of sports class pilots who want a performance XC wing. Features include smart detailing – sleek 7mm risers, smart rear-riser toggles – and a sophisticated rear-riser system that truly works with the B&C risers for pitch control at speed.

Look out for our full report on Stubai Cup 2020 in the next issue of Cross Country Magazine, XC209