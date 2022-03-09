fbpx
Comps and Events, News

Stubai Cup 2022: Pre-register online

Wednesday 9 March, 2022


The last Stubai Cup was held in March 2020. Credit: Ben Proebster

The Stubai Cup is back for 2022 for a four-day testival in the heart of the Austrian Alps this weekend – 11-13 March 2022. Cancelled for the last two years due to Covid, this year the festival is again welcoming back manufacturers and hundreds of pilots to the Stubai Valley.

The weekend starts on Friday and will allow registered pilots to test-fly gliders and equipment throughout the weekend from two easily accessible sites.

The take-offs at Schlick 2000 (1,200m altitude difference) and Elfer in Neustift (800m) allow a quick turnaround between landing field and take off. The Elfer cable car is within close walking distance of the outdoor trade show and the manufacturers, while the Schlick 2000 is accessed by a free shuttle bus.

Pilots who are planning to attend are encouraged to pre-register online. This will speed things up on the ground. “If you don’t turn up and you have registered, then your registration will expire and there are no costs to you,” organisers said.

Pilots who want to test fly gliders can pay a one-off fee for one, two or three days which gives them access to the cable cars, shuttle buses and some of the evening entertainments. This year Paul Guschlbauer will be talking about the Red Bull X-Alps at a Friday evening lecture.

Pilots must register to test fly gliders. Thirty manufacturers are expected to attend what is the 30th Stubai Cup.

Pre-register and read the online site briefing at Parafly.at/stubai-cup. Scroll down for English translation.

Watch the take-offs and check out the weather via the webcams here.

