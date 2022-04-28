Skywalk X-Alps5: lightweight EN-D

Skywalk have released the X-Alps5. It’s the serial version of their 2021 Red Bull X-Alps wing, and is a light and small-packing EN-D two-liner, designed for performance with easy handling.

Because of its intended use in demanding X-Alps-type scenarios and for vol-bivouac and cross-country, Skywalk wanted to make a wing that is not too demanding to fly. This makes it a good entry-level two-liner, they add.

Light weight, small pack size and easy launch behaviour were obvious design goals. In addition Skywalk say the X-Alps5 is intuitive to fly and offers precise feedback. There’s 18cm travel available on the accelerator for a good burst of extra speed when it’s needed.

It’s made from double-coated Porcher Skytex 27, with lightweight torsion-resistant 7mm risers.

Skywalk have used a new naming convention for the sizes. The smallest size is the 75+. It’s 20m² for 60-77kg all up weights (expected – this size is yet to be certified) and weighs 3.4kg. Three further sizes 85+(21.5m² for 65-87kg), 95+ (22.6m² for 75-97kg) and 105+ (23.7m² for 85-107kg) weigh 3.5kg, 3.6kg and 3.7kg.

It is available in two colour choices: Frosted Orange (pictured) and Mystic White.

skywalk.info