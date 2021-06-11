Skywalk Core modular hike-and-fly harness

Skywalk have released a lightweight modular harness called the Core, for hike-and-fly and climb-and-fly mountain activities.

The harness weighs 410g, and the optional LTF-certified Permair protector is another 390g. At 800g Skywalk say the Permair Set is the lightest certified harness on the market.

Skywalk say the harness is light and stable. It has a speed system and two aluminium Hike karabiners, and is available in one size only to fit pilots from 1.65m to 1.95m.

It’s designed to work perfectly with the Skywalk / Salewa Hike 35 rucksack.

skywalk.info