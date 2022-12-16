Sky Paragliders Kooky 2 acro wing

Kooky 2, Sky Paragliders' jack-of-all-acro-trades wing, for newbies to pros

Sky Paragliders have released the Kooky 2, their “jack-of-all-acro-trades” wing. It will be available in five sizes from 14 to 22, which means there’s something for all levels of acro pilot.

The 14 and 16m² sizes are full-on acro wings for professionals. Luke de Weert flew the 14 to second place in France in the 2022 Acro World Tour last summer.

The middle, 18 size is a stepping stone towards pro level, and the 20 and 22m² are ideal for an easy entry into the world of acro paragliding. Sky say these sizes have just the right amount of dynamism, combined with forgiving behaviour, to accompany intermediate pilots just starting out in the discipline. You can thermal them too.

sky-cz.com