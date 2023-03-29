fbpx
Now you can view data from your Syride Sys'Nav XL without even looking down
Gear News

Head-Up display for Syride’s Sys’Nav XL

Wednesday 29 March, 2023

Syride have teamed up with French electronics company Active Look to offer a Head-Up display option for the Sys’Nav XL flight instrument.

The instrument can be paired with compatible Active Look sunglasses via the Syride app, and the HUD used as a second screen to complement data displayed on the instrument.

There are currently two compatible models of sunglasses: Engo 1 (€399) has photochromic lenses, and Engo 2 (€329) has Cat. 3 lenses and comes in standard or large versions. The sunglasses are available on Syride’s online shop.

Active Look Engo 1 sunglasses, compatible with Syride Sys'Nav XL for heads-up display

Engo 1, €399, has photochromic lenses

Active Look Engo 2 sunglasses, compatible with Syride Sys'Nav XL for heads-up display

Engo 2, €329, has Cat 3 lenses

Syride.com

