Safety Notice: Woody Valley X-R7
Monday 21 March, 2022
Woody Valley have released a safety notice for their X-R7 race harness, concerning models with the plastic reserve handle.
Download the notice as a PDF, here: Woody Valley X-r7SafetyNote
woodyvalley.eu
