Phi Sonata 2: EN A

Phi’s new EN-A Sonata 2 is all about safety and easy handling. Very wide weight ranges make it versatile for school use and for paramotoring.

It has 40 cells and a flat aspect ratio of 4.72. The middle (22m² projected / 26m² flat area) size is certified EN A for 75-95kg standard and up to 110kg extended for free flight. It is also DGAC certified up to 150kg for paramotoring. All five sizes have similarly extended weight ranges.

Phi say the Sonata 2’s take-off is very easy and it is a very roll stable wing. All-sheathed lines makes for easy handling.

Phi say, “We are learning more and more with every prototype wing we build and analyse, about performance wings and safety at the bottom of the range. More and more we are able to combine performance and safety”.

The four colour schemes are striking, with coloured top and bottom surfaces.

phi-air.com