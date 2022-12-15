Ozone Viper XC: expedition PPG wing

Ozone’s new Viper XC is a high-performance PPG wing for expedition and adventure flying. Ozone say it has all the speed and agility of the World Championship winning Viper 5, but is more stable for cruising and efficient for flying XC.

Although Ozone describe the Viper XC as the most accessible high-performance wing they have ever flown, it is for advanced pilots. They say it is a step up from the Speedster or Sirocco 3 but less demanding than the Viper 5.

The dedicated Viper XC riser system is available in two versions. Ozone say the standard risers are suitable for the majority of pilots and are shorter, simpler, and easier to use than the PK risers. The PK risers are for pilots who want the direct action of the PK system for faster acceleration. Both risers feature the 2D steering system for efficient high-speed control.

The Viper XC is available in five sizes from 16m² to 24m², and it has Ozone’s new graphics and winglets.

