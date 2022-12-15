fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Gear News

Ozone Viper XC: expedition PPG wing

Thursday 15 December, 2022

Ozone’s new Viper XC is a high-performance PPG wing for expedition and adventure flying. Ozone say it has all the speed and agility of the World Championship winning Viper 5, but is more stable for cruising and efficient for flying XC.

Although Ozone describe the Viper XC as the most accessible high-performance wing they have ever flown, it is for advanced pilots. They say it is a step up from the Speedster or Sirocco 3 but less demanding than the Viper 5.

The dedicated Viper XC riser system is available in two versions. Ozone say the standard risers are suitable for the majority of pilots and are shorter, simpler, and easier to use than the PK risers. The PK risers are for pilots who want the direct action of the PK system for faster acceleration. Both risers feature the 2D steering system for efficient high-speed control.

The Viper XC is available in five sizes from 16m² to 24m², and it has Ozone’s new graphics and winglets.

Ozone Viper XC specs

flyozone.com

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.33
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£5.00
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.83
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK