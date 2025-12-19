Ozone Sublite released

Ozone’s much anticipated Sublite is now available. The size M came has just been released while sizes S and L will become available in January. The Sublite is an ultra-light, submarine-type competition harness which has “proven its exceptional efficiency and ease of use” say Ozone. It was tested at this year’s Red Bull X-Alps and developed with input from Damien Lacaze.

Weighing just 1.55kg (size M) the Sublite features targeted reinforcements in key areas for enhanced durability, while remaining the “lightest sub-type race harness on the market”. Ozone say it’s simple to get in, secure and launch: “One toggle clip, one zip, and you’re ready to fly. The magnetic closure automatically seals the pod neatly and securely.”

The Sublite is primarily designed for hike-and-fly competitors and ambitious XC pilots who want the lightest equipment with top performance, say Ozone. “As a submarine-style harness, the Sublite offers a distinctive flight experience best suited to pilots familiar with this type of design.

“Its compact profile slightly reduces the field of view and changes the back-flight behaviour compared to a standard pod harness, while offering a more aerodynamic and efficient form in return. Experienced pilots will immediately appreciate its precision, handling, and comfort; perfectly aligned with our True Performance philosophy.”

Features include a 3D Dyneema-reinforced chassis to save weight, PETG and carbon stiffeners along the back and sides to enhance comfort and control, and a removable cockpit and chest pocket providing extra space. The EPP protector is certified at 42g maximum peak of impact.

The reserve container is “ideally positioned for quick, easy access” with the reserve bridles connected to the shoulders. Compact packing is achieved through the ultra-light foam protector and Nitinol frame nose, which also ensures rapid pod inflation.

“Designing the Sublite was an exciting challenge,” says designer Baptiste Lambert. “After the success of the Submarine, we saw the potential of this technology in the world of hike-and-fly racing. The result is a harness that is exceptionally light, remarkably comfortable, and designed for true performance. Its compact flying position delivers outstanding stability, even in strong turbulence.”

Ozone say the sink rate is very close to the original Submarine. In the air, the glide sensation is outstanding, they claim. “The semi-reclined position and 3D-shaped seat provide exceptional comfort and agility while thermalling, and an ideal posture for smooth, efficient glides.”

The Sublite comes in four colours – blue, lime, red, or gold and is available in three sizes for pilots from a height of 5’1 (155cm) to 6’7 (200cm).

flyozone.com