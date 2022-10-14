fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Gear News

Ozone F*Lite 2: 100g harness

Friday 14 October, 2022

The “World’s lightest paragliding harness” has been upgraded. The F*Lite 2 is designed for weight-conscious para-alpinists, and weighs around 100g.

It’s made from Dyneema threads, woven in a very specific pattern and embedded in Porcher Ripstop 27 sail cloth for comfort. The straps open so you can get in easily, and the shoulder-strap width is adjustable.

It comes with a Dyneema speed-bar line and a lightweight storage pouch and is compatible with Ozone’s X-Lite Connect soft maillons (9g each), which can be ordered separately.

The F*Lite 2 is available in three sizes: S (97g), M (102g) and L (107g), each EN1651 certified for loads up to 120kg.

flyozone.com

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.33
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£5.00
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.83
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK