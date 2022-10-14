Ozone F*Lite 2: 100g harness

The “World’s lightest paragliding harness” has been upgraded. The F*Lite 2 is designed for weight-conscious para-alpinists, and weighs around 100g.

It’s made from Dyneema threads, woven in a very specific pattern and embedded in Porcher Ripstop 27 sail cloth for comfort. The straps open so you can get in easily, and the shoulder-strap width is adjustable.

It comes with a Dyneema speed-bar line and a lightweight storage pouch and is compatible with Ozone’s X-Lite Connect soft maillons (9g each), which can be ordered separately.

The F*Lite 2 is available in three sizes: S (97g), M (102g) and L (107g), each EN1651 certified for loads up to 120kg.

flyozone.com