Designed just for paragliding these goggles are lighter and a slimmer fit than regular ski goggles

New into the Cross Country online shop this week – the world’s first goggles designed specifically for paragliding..

Designed and made by French manufacturer CimAlp these goggles are the result of more than a year’s research and development and are designed especially for paragliding.

They were created with the help of renowned paraglider pilot and mountaineer Fred Souchon who has thoroughly tested them in the French Alps.

The goggles are extremely light yet offer all-round vision and comfortable fit while also providing Cat 3 UV 400 protection.

The main features are:

• Ultralight: 75g

• Wraparound screen for panoramic vision

• Side vents + anti-fog coating to prevent fogging-up

• Comfortable double-layer foam + velvet covering

• Adjustable strap to suit all helmet sizes

• Impact resistant polycarbonate screen

• Cat 3 flash mirror screen – UV400

• Supplied with semi-rigid protective case (185g incl carrying case)

The goggles are available to buy through our online shop for £46 / €49 / $65 plus shipping.

BUY NOW