Gear News

Little Cloud Puffin: soaring wing

Saturday 10 April, 2021

The Puffin is Little Cloud’s new soaring-dedicated wing, and it was developed with input from the dune soaring community in the Netherlands.

It replaces the Baby/Mini/Super/MegaGoose and combines paraglider and mini wing traits. The design is based on the Gracchio Mk2, but adapted for higher wing loadings. It has 49 cells and an aspect ratio which varies to maximise safety and accessibility across the sizes (10, 13, 16 and 19m²).

Little Cloud Puffin specsLittle Cloud say the pitch stability, sharp and precise handling and long brake travel are all part of their DNA; the excellent into-wind penetration and efficiency, sand-drainage channels in the wing tips, and sand-resistant Ronstan ObritBlocks brake pulleys are specific for its intended use.

“Thanks to our unequalled experience in mini-wings, this glider remains extremely accessible and tolerant for a lot of pilots, even though the technical data can look a bit extreme for such sizes/wingloadings”, Little Cloud say. Choose your size according to the wind speeds you intend to fly it in.

Little Cloud Puffin

littlecloud.fr

