Little Cloud Butterfly V2
Gear News

Little Cloud Butterfly V2

New release from French brand with more emphasis on comfort

11 September, 2025, by Cross Country

Weighing less than a kilo, Little Cloud’s Butterfly V2 is the perfect beach soaring and hike-and-fly harness. Little Cloud say with so many string harnesses on the market, they chose to focus the design towards comfort for longer flights, especially for soaring. They say it’s “ultra comfortable”.

The low waist belt offers “added stability and comfort” and its strapless design promotes greater freedom of movement. The V2 uses an Edelrid automatic strap buckle for secure adjustment as well as Edelrid karabiners. It’s compatible with a speed bar.

“With more rigidity on the back, on the leg padding, the legs splitting has been emphasised to offer an incredible weight shift control over your wing and an incredible precision,” say Little Cloud.

Other features include large expandable pockets under the thigh padding. It is available in two sizes.

littlecloud.fr

