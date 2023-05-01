fbpx
The 151cm cage can accommodate a 140cm propeller, which means more power and efficiency
Gear News

Kangook Amaruk XD paramotor

Monday 1 May, 2023

Kangook’s Amaruk paramotor is now available in an XD version, with a larger cage to accommodate a bigger propeller.

The XD stands for eXtended Diameter: Kangook’s Amaruk XD has the same core geometry as the Amaruk, but the 151cm cage, at 151cm can take props up to 140cm. A bigger prop means more power, better climb rate and better economy.

The engine is fitted directly to welded engine mounts, eliminating unnecessary weight and loss of strength from engine adapters. the Amaruk XD is equally suited as a first paramotor or as an upgrade from a smaller-frame paramotor for the seasoned pilot, and available with a 10, 12, 16 or 18l fuel tank.

kangook.com

Back to Gear News
