Gear News

Insta 360 One RS modular action cam

Tuesday 22 March, 2022

Insta 360 have just released a successor to the modular One R action cam: The One RS has an upgraded Core with a better battery, faster WiFi and better stabilisation.

The camera is rugged and waterproof to 5m and the company say the sound is now crisper, with better wind-noise reduction.

The new 4K Boost lens has a new sensor and a 2.7 x instant zoom. It can shoot 4K video at 60fps, or take 48 megapixel stills. It also has a 6K widescreen mode.

The new Core works with the existing One R lens modules: The 5.7K 360 lens has the invisible selfie stick and a horizon lock. There is also a one-inch sensor lens for low-light conditions.

Files can be edited in the Insta 360 app, and can be transferred by WiFi, or using the Quick Reader accessory – plug it into the camera to collect the files, then plug it into your phone to edit the footage.

The One RS is available in various bundles from store.insta360.com*

*Affiliate link – We make a small commission if you buy through this link, at no additional cost to you.

