Skywalk add spice to their reserve parachute range

Skywalk has spiced up its reserve parachute range with two redesigned square-canopy reserves, the Pepper Cross Light2 and Salsa2, promising easier packing, greater compatibility and improved everyday usability without compromising safety.

Both reserves use a modern square-canopy design intended to provide low sink rates, high pendulum stability and reduced drift after deployment. While those characteristics are familiar from the previous generation, Skywalk says much of the development work has focused on making the reserves easier to live with before they’re ever needed.

The most obvious changes are a redesigned inner container, a revised size range and a new packing system. Coloured, numbered packing loops are designed to simplify repacking and reduce the chance of mistakes, while the new inner container is intended to integrate more cleanly with modern harnesses across the Skywalk range.

The Pepper Cross Light2 is aimed at hike-and-fly and lightweight pilots, weighing from around 1kg while remaining suitable for a broad range of pilot weights, including tandem operations. It is available in six sizes, from 90 to 225.

Alongside it, the Salsa2 is positioned as a dependable all-round reserve for everyday flying. Skywalk says an optimised fabric coating makes it easier to pack and quicker to service, which should appeal to both pilots and professional packers. It is available in three sizes: 105, 120 and 135.

Both reserves feature a removable reserve handle and a redesigned inner container aimed at improving compatibility with modern harnesses. According to Skywalk, the redesign focused as much on ownership, maintenance and servicing as on emergency performance, with the aim of making the reserves simpler to pack, inspect and reinstall.

At a glance

Pepper Cross Light2

Square-canopy reserve

Weight from approximately 1kg

Compact packing volume

New inner container

Coloured and numbered packing loops

Sizes: 90, 105, 120, 135, 180 and 225

Salsa2

Square-canopy reserve

Optimised fabric coating for easier packing

New inner container

Coloured and numbered packing loops

Sizes: 105, 120 and 135

The Pepper Cross Light2 and Salsa2 are available now.

More at Skywalk.info