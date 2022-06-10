Gin Avid: “Built for action” EN-B

Gin have released the Avid, a more robust version of their high-EN-B Explorer 2. It is made from durable Myungjin fabric to cope with harsh launches.

The specs are similar to the Explorer 2: 59 cells, 6.07 aspect ratio, and it has the ‘smart riser’ for the C-riser control system. The Avid is made from the Myungjin MJ40MF and MJ32MF fabrics Gin helped to develop, and which they have already used on tandem and paramotor wings.

The Avid has a mixture of plastic in Nitinol rods to give it dimensional stability and performance while allowing compact packing. As on the Explorer 2, all the lines are unsheathed Edelrid, and at 4.65kg in the middle size it is not heavy.

Gin describe the Avid as a “low-workload” XC wing, with balanced and informative handling and good pitch stability that will help you stay relaxed. They say glide performance and climbing ability are top of the class and collapse resistance / recovery, outstanding.

The Avid available in five sizes, XXS to L, and Coral or Mustard, with the colour on both top and bottom surfaces.

gingliders.com