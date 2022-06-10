fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
EN-B, Gear News

Gin Avid: “Built for action” EN-B

Friday 10 June, 2022

Gin have released the Avid, a more robust version of their high-EN-B Explorer 2. It is made from durable Myungjin fabric to cope with harsh launches.

The specs are similar to the Explorer 2: 59 cells, 6.07 aspect ratio, and it has the ‘smart riser’ for the C-riser control system. The Avid is made from the Myungjin MJ40MF and MJ32MF fabrics Gin helped to develop, and which they have already used on tandem and paramotor wings.

The Avid has a mixture of plastic in Nitinol rods to give it dimensional stability and performance while allowing compact packing. As on the Explorer 2, all the lines are unsheathed Edelrid, and at 4.65kg in the middle size it is not heavy.

Gin describe the Avid as a “low-workload” XC wing, with balanced and informative handling and good pitch stability that will help you stay relaxed. They say glide performance and climbing ability are top of the class and collapse resistance / recovery, outstanding.

Gin Avid specs

The Avid available in five sizes, XXS to L, and Coral or Mustard, with the colour on both top and bottom surfaces.

gingliders.com

 

You might also like

Back to EN-B
Back to EN-B

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.30
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.95
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.75
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK