Flymaster Team
Gear News

Flymaster unveil GPS LS2

"This is not an update, it's a true evolution"

4 March, 2026, by Cross Country

Flymaster have officially released their latest product, the GPS LS2. Billed as “the perfect first cross-country flight instrument” Flymaster first unveiled it at Coupe Icare last year and say it’s a completely new design with many new features.

“The Flymaster GPS LS2 is the perfect first cross-country flight instrument, combining the latest technology with simple operation and the best price-to-performance value ever offered,” say Flymaster.

They say it offers “integrated navigation”, built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, seamless app connectivity, high-resolution display and a powerful speaker. It boasts a 400×300 pixels high contrast LCD screen which can be read in bright sunlight. The multi-page interface allows the display of advanced tools but without the clutter, they say.

Flymaster GPS LS2

The “ultra sensitive” vario offers 10 readings per second and 10cm resolution. Cross country features include an exclusive thermal ball indicator (which helps you find the core of a thermal), a new thermal assistant and a new navigation bar indicator, as well as metrics such as current and average glide ratio, distance-to-takeoff, average speed and distance-to-last-thermal indexed with altitude.

Other features include waypoint navigation, FLARM/ADS-L visibility and an automatic mute that keeps the vario silent until takeoff. Flights are saved in the IGC format.

The Flymaster GPS LS2 measures 13cm by 8cm and has a thickness of 1.7cm and weighs approximately 150g. No retail price has been announced yet – although as a guide the original GPS LS cost around €350.

We reviewed the original Flymaster GPS LS back in 2021.

flymaster.net

You may also like

Garmin fenix 8 Pro with inReach technology

InReach-enabled Garmin Fenix Pro

Garmin have launched the Fenix 8 Pro which they claim is “the first GPS smartwatch to feature inReach technology". Is it any good for us?
Read More
Vector Vario in the wind tunnel

New vario claims greater accuracy

The Vector Vario, “a high-precision flight instrument that redefines measurement standards in paragliding” has been unveiled
Read More
XC Tracer Max III

XC Tracer Maxx III unveiled

XC Tracer have launched their most advanced flight instrument yet with high-resolution black-and-white display, FLARM and more
Read More

Premium Articles

Sao Jorge, Azores

Adventure Mode: Soaring the secret side of the Azores

With nine different volcanic islands there are plenty of places to fly and it's always possible to find one that is flyable
Read More
Tom de Dorlodot above the Pyramids of Giza at night. Photo: Marc Marco

Flight of the Pharaohs

Tom de Dorlodot and Horacio Llorens reunite for a night flight over the Pyramids of Giza and Valley of the Kings in Egypt
Read More
Paragliding in Tenerife. Photo: Ed Ewing

Adventure Mode: Escaping the winter in Tenerife

"We have a great variety of flying sites, meaning windward flying, lee-side flying, soaring at ground level and thermal flying."
Read More