Flymaster unveil GPS LS2

Flymaster have officially released their latest product, the GPS LS2. Billed as “the perfect first cross-country flight instrument” Flymaster first unveiled it at Coupe Icare last year and say it’s a completely new design with many new features.

“The Flymaster GPS LS2 is the perfect first cross-country flight instrument, combining the latest technology with simple operation and the best price-to-performance value ever offered,” say Flymaster.

They say it offers “integrated navigation”, built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, seamless app connectivity, high-resolution display and a powerful speaker. It boasts a 400×300 pixels high contrast LCD screen which can be read in bright sunlight. The multi-page interface allows the display of advanced tools but without the clutter, they say.

The “ultra sensitive” vario offers 10 readings per second and 10cm resolution. Cross country features include an exclusive thermal ball indicator (which helps you find the core of a thermal), a new thermal assistant and a new navigation bar indicator, as well as metrics such as current and average glide ratio, distance-to-takeoff, average speed and distance-to-last-thermal indexed with altitude.

Other features include waypoint navigation, FLARM/ADS-L visibility and an automatic mute that keeps the vario silent until takeoff. Flights are saved in the IGC format.

The Flymaster GPS LS2 measures 13cm by 8cm and has a thickness of 1.7cm and weighs approximately 150g. No retail price has been announced yet – although as a guide the original GPS LS cost around €350.

We reviewed the original Flymaster GPS LS back in 2021.

flymaster.net