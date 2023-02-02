fbpx
Gear News, Technology

Flymaster Live DS update and app

Thursday 2 February, 2023

The latest firmware update for Flymaster’s flagship instrument, the Live DS, introduces a triangle assistant and thermal widget.

The firmware update was released at the end of January 2023. It includes:

The Flymaster Instrument Manager (FIM) has been updated too, improving stability and fixing some bugs. New data fields and graphic elements have also been added, “to keep up with the evolution of the Live DS”.

Flymaster also have a new app. It is available for iOS and Android devices, and communicates with the Live DS via Bluetooth. It currently includes a QR-code task scanner, airspace updater and task viewer.

Flymaster app screenshot Flymaster app screenshot

flymaster.net

 

