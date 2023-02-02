Flymaster Live DS update and app

The latest firmware update for Flymaster’s flagship instrument, the Live DS, introduces a triangle assistant and thermal widget.
The firmware update was released at the end of January 2023. It includes:
- Triangle assistant
- Thermal widget
- GSM operating mode preference
- FN key as contextual menu
- Get/send tasks from a group
- Thermal profiler graphic
- Leading points factor graph
- Airspace daily updates
- Disable airspace by class
The Flymaster Instrument Manager (FIM) has been updated too, improving stability and fixing some bugs. New data fields and graphic elements have also been added, “to keep up with the evolution of the Live DS”.
Flymaster also have a new app. It is available for iOS and Android devices, and communicates with the Live DS via Bluetooth. It currently includes a QR-code task scanner, airspace updater and task viewer.