Flymaster Live DS update and app

The latest firmware update for Flymaster’s flagship instrument, the Live DS, introduces a triangle assistant and thermal widget.

The firmware update was released at the end of January 2023. It includes:

Triangle assistant

Thermal widget

GSM operating mode preference

FN key as contextual menu

Get/send tasks from a group

Thermal profiler graphic

Leading points factor graph

Airspace daily updates

Disable airspace by class

The Flymaster Instrument Manager (FIM) has been updated too, improving stability and fixing some bugs. New data fields and graphic elements have also been added, “to keep up with the evolution of the Live DS”.

Flymaster also have a new app. It is available for iOS and Android devices, and communicates with the Live DS via Bluetooth. It currently includes a QR-code task scanner, airspace updater and task viewer.

flymaster.net