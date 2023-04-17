Flow Cosmos 2: EN B
Monday 17 April, 2023
Flow Paragliders say their new low EN-B Cosmos 2 is fun, “with the performance to fly 200km in the flatlands of Australia or big triangles in the Alps”.
They say its “incredible” passive safety leaves the pilot plenty of headspace to focus on the conditions, and not flying the glider.
It’s made from Porcher Skytex 38 on both surfaces, and has a B/C steering system. It has 50 cells and an aspect ratio of 5.17, and is available in four sizes.
flowparagliders.com.au
