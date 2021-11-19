Drift launch high EN-B Hawk

Drift Paragliders have released their second wing, the high EN-B Hawk. The Czech brand say they have been very pleased with its performance in competitions over the summer of 2021. Kvido Hadaš won the Junior category of the Serial Cup competition in Slovenia on it.

The Hawk is aimed at cross-country pilots who like a good degree of passive safety, and Drift say it is communicative, responsive and fun to fly, with particularly good thermalling ability!

It has 57 cells, an aspect ratio of 5.8 and has trailing edge mini-ribs, 3D shaping and rear-riser steering. It is made from Porcher Skytex 27 top and bottom with Skytex 32 Everest on the upper leading edge, and a mixture of sheathed and unsheathed lines. It is available with ultra-light or standard risers (the latter add 230g) and weighs 3.95kg in the M with the ultralight risers.

The Medium and Large sizes were certified first in late summer 2021, and Drift say the Small will be next, followed by XS and XL in 2022. It has a large bird motif across the sail, and is available in combinations of red, orange and blue for the leading edge and bird, on a white sail.

