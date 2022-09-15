Supair’s latest pod harness is available in two versions, Delight 4, and Delight 4 Sport. The difference is the rear fairing on the Sport version.

As with previous generations, the new Delight is an accessible pod harness, aimed at intermediate and above cross-country pilots. This version is tougher, is certified for loads up to 130kg instead of 120kg, and now has a stiffer back rest and seat. The large rear fairing on the Sport version improves aerodynamic performance and stability in accelerated flight, at a cost of less storage volume and 100g extra weight.

Supair say the test results from the new Bumpair protector were excellent (less than 40G). They’ve added a zip to the protector so it can be folded for easier packing. In addition, the reserve is easier to install in the new harness, and the reserve handle is bigger.

Longevity and repairability were important considerations with the new Delight, so it’s made of tougher materials and easily repairable.

It is available in four sizes. The M size weighs 3.64kg for the Delight 4, and 3.76kg for the Delight 4 Sport.

