fbpx
Search
Subscribe
Subscribe
 
Gear News

Delight 4 and Delight 4 Sport

Thursday 15 September, 2022

Supair’s latest pod harness is available in two versions, Delight 4, and Delight 4 Sport. The difference is the rear fairing on the Sport version. 

As with previous generations, the new Delight is an accessible pod harness, aimed at intermediate and above cross-country pilots. This version is tougher, is certified for loads up to 130kg instead of 120kg, and now has a stiffer back rest and seat. The large rear fairing on the Sport version improves aerodynamic performance and stability in accelerated flight, at a cost of less storage volume and 100g extra weight.

Supair say the test results from the new Bumpair protector were excellent (less than 40G). They’ve added a zip to the protector so it can be folded for easier packing. In addition, the reserve is easier to install in the new harness, and the reserve handle is bigger.

Supair Delight 4

Longevity and repairability were important considerations with the new Delight, so it’s made of tougher materials and easily repairable.

It is available in four sizes. The M size weighs 3.64kg for the Delight 4, and 3.76kg for the Delight 4 Sport.

Supair.com

You might also like

Back to Gear News
Back to Gear News

TRY A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

Subscribe today and enjoy the following:

  • Ten issues per year delivered in high quality print, Zinio digital – or both
  • Access to our subscriber only masterclasses
  • Subscribers’ Prize Draws: twice a year, a lucky subscriber wins a new wing of their choice
  • Plus exclusive discount vouchers for books and products

Digital edition

From
£3.30
per month

  • Ten issues via Zinio
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Read offline on phone or device
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print edition

From
£4.95
per month

  • Ten issues airmailed
  • Access to subscriber masterclasses
  • Perfect-bound, high quality journals
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION

Print and digital

From
£5.75
per month

  • Benefit from instant delivery
  • Enjoy relaxing with print magazines
  • Access to subscriber only masterclasses
  • Chance to win a wing, twice a year
SELECT SUBSCRIPTION
SIGN UP FOR OUR INFORMATIVE NEWSLETTERS
SIGN ME UP

© Cross Country. All Rights Reserved. Website Credit : ALL IS MACHINE

FHAPPSSTACK